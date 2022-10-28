Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say

(Generic Image)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with three children -- were walking east at the intersection of Third Street West and 57th Avenue West in Bradenton at about 9:20 p.m.

A pickup truck was at the intersection and attempted to make a right run onto 57th Avenue and hit the woman and children, Watson said.

A man walking with them pulled out a gun, shot into the pickup’s windshield and then fled the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not hit by bullets but was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said.

The children were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. The case remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
No injuries reported in Sarasota County helicopter crash
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
Comes with everything you need to be Florida's most famous sheriff.
Wanna be Grady Judd for Halloween? Polk County’s sheriff has a costume idea for you
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize

Latest News

Instead of helping the vulnerable, some are taking advantage of those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood
Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free.
Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses
Art Exhibition exhibit bridges the ancient and newer art.
Art Exhibition bridging ancient and new
A crash is blocking lanes on U.S. 41 near Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital