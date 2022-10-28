Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic incident involving five pedestrians and a pickup turned violent Thursday night when one of the pedestrians pulled a gun and shot at the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to Trooper Kenn Watson, five people -- including a woman pushing a stroller with three children -- were walking east at the intersection of Third Street West and 57th Avenue West in Bradenton at about 9:20 p.m.

A pickup truck was at the intersection and attempted to make a right run onto 57th Avenue and hit the woman and children, Watson said.

A man walking with them pulled out a gun, shot into the pickup’s windshield and then fled the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not hit by bullets but was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said.

The children were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. The case remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

