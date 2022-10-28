Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike, almost all of us have the impulse to reach out and assist all the people who have lost so much. Unfortunately, there are others who jump at the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable.

Sarasota County officials are warning of these aforementioned bad actors in Englewood.

These scammers, according to reports sent to the county, pose as members of FEMA or area nonprofits pretending to offer help with debris cleanup or damage assessment. However, instead of actually delivering on those promises, they’re asking unsuspecting victims for donations upfront and disappearing with the cash.

Officials warn scams like these can come in many different forms including calls, texts, emails, websites and in person solicitations.

ABC7 spoke to Project Phoenix, a nonprofit dedicated to giving away free clothes and household items to people who have lost their homes to disasters. Bill Werner, the organization’s president, said he’s disheartened to hear someone would be willing to undercut the valuable work done by legitimate organizations.

“It hurts,” Werner said. “It’s hurting us, it’s hurting the community. It’s going to put a distrust in people. They don’t know now if it’s good or bad to give cause they don’t know if it’s going to the right place. It’s very concerning to me.”

Sarasota County officials have some advice for everyone to make sure more people don’t fall victim to scams.

You’re advised not to trust anyone who offers financial help and then asks for money. Federal and local disaster aid workers do not ask for or accept money. Oftentimes scammers will pressure their victims to act quickly before they have a chance to think and ask them to provide funds through money transfers or gift cards, which is always a red flag.

Officials also want to remind the public that if someone claims to be with an aid organization, you should ask them to provide identification proving they represent that organization.

If you suspect a scam in your area, you’re encouraged to report them to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline or the Department of Justice Fraud Hotline. You can also call 311 to reach Sarasota County officials who can explain which free services in your area are legitimate.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.