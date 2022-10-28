National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday: Find a location on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday Oct. 29 will mark the National Drug Enforcement Agency’s Prescription Drug Take Back.

BRADENTON POLICE:

Bradenton Police officers will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, located at 2020 59th Street West, on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until Noon, as part of National Take Back Day.

SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE:

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will partner with local law enforcement agencies throughout Sarasota County to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) national event to properly dispose of turned-in prescription medications on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medication such as tablets and capsules are accepted. Liquids and needles will not qualify. While boxes at each location are available to the public year-round, agencies participate in the national turn-in initiative to publicize the permanent option for proper disposal. Medication turn-in is always anonymous.

SARASOTA POLICE DEPARTMENT:

The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, and Drug-Free Sarasota for the DEA National Take Back Day.

The event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for the DEA National Take Back Day. The event will allow the community to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

While the drop-box in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department is available year-round, residents are encouraged to bring expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to two drop-off locations for part of the National Take Back Day on October 29.:

Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota,

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th Street, Sarasota. *** This is a drive-thru location that will be accepting sharps as well as liquids. ***

VENICE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

The Venice Police Department will host a Drive-thru Prescription Drug Takeback event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 for citizens to responsibly dispose of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications from the safety of their vehicles. Officers will be on hand to assist.

VPD has partnered with Drug Free Sarasota, Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County, Poison Information Center and Walgreens to organize this event as a drive-thru for residents’ convenience and safety. The event will be located at the VPD Public Safety Facility at 1575 E. Venice Ave. Only tablets and capsules will be accepted; no liquids or syringes please.

This ongoing program allows the public to return unused prescription medications into a controlled collection system. In doing so, the medications are destroyed without being deposited into our landfills or water system, substantially reducing any potential environmental damage and the chance of the meds becoming a health hazard. Safe disposal of these medications also decreases access to addictive drugs for accidental or intentional misuse.

For more information, please call the Police Department at 941-486-2444.

