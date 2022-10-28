Manatee County Superintendent will retire at end of contract

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School District of Manatee County Superintendent Cynthia Saunders announced Friday her intent to retire at the conclusion of her contract.

Saunders has served 34 years in public education in Florida, including the last five years as superintendent in Manatee County.

Her last day as superintendent will be Friday, June 30, 2023.

Saunders was reprimanded earlier this year for allegedly ordering school district employees to improperly record student withdrawals from 2014-2016, which inflated the county’s high school graduation rate.

The irregularities occurred before Saunders became superintendent, when she was Executive Director of Secondary Education. She was fined $2,000 and was demanded to pass two 3-credit hour college courses in education ethics within the next two years. It was not clear within Manatee County’s statement if Saunders will complete those terms.

She was placed on two terms of the probation include submitting any performance review she receives, pay administrative fees and she cannot run afoul of any district school board regulations.

She did not admit any wrongdoing but agreed not to contest the ruling.

In a statement from the school district, Saunders expressed appreciation for tenure.

“It has been the pinnacle of my career to serve as the Superintendent in Manatee County,” Ms. Saunders said. “While we have been through some historic challenges – including a global pandemic, massive changes to school security in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, and most recently Hurricane Ian – working closely with our school board members we have also recorded some historic accomplishments. Our academic ranking amongst the state’s 67 school districts is at its highest level ever, and so is our school district’s fund balance. And, thanks to our parents and community partners, the citizens of Manatee County overwhelmingly approved renewal of the additional millage in November 2021, which provides substantial support for our students and instructional staff.”

The release described her as a “change agent and education innovator.” During her time as superintendent, she improved rankings from D and eliminated all “F” schools.

In 2016, the district’s academic ranking amongst Florida’s 67 school districts was 41st in the state based on total points accumulated on state accountability testing. By the end of her first year as superintendent (2018-2019) the Manatee District ranked 28th in the state. Following her fourth year as superintendent (2021-2022), the Manatee District ranked 25th – it’s highest ranking ever.

In December 2020, Ms. Saunders was named the 2020 STAR Superintendent of the Year by the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations for her strong support and dedication of the Manatee Education Foundation.

“I want to thank our school board members for their confidence and support,” Saunders said. “Moving forward, I am committed to making sure we complete this school year in a strong way because that is what our students, parents and employees need and deserve. I will also work with the school board and community in the search for a new superintendent to continue the progress we have made academically, financially and in terms of community support.”

