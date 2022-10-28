Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee County non-profits see an influx of residents needing assistance

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The non-profit organization Turning Points said they have 10 to 12 new residents every day in need of assistance in their day resource center. The center gives residents access to basic necessities like showers, to use a computer, get food, laundry services and even get their mail. The organization is also seeing a 50 percent increase in applications for housing needs said director of developments Margi Dawson.

“We have clients coming in where their rent is going up $500 a month and they are already struggling to meet that monthly payment,” said Dawson. “So now, they have to move because now they can’t and so they’re looking for more affordable options and that’s not even available.”

According to Dawson, it’s a multifaceted problem that includes repercussions from COVID, inflation, increased rent prices and hurricane Ian. The hurricane displaced a number of families and residents and according to Dawson, those losing their homes are now making their way to Manatee County in need of assistance.

One resident visiting Turning Points was picking up a check to help her to pay a security deposit for a new apartment. Caron Alff was living in her car for 28 days before finding an apartment to live in. According to Alff, she wouldn’t be able to afford it on her own, and without Turning Points would be choosing four walls and a roof instead of food, water, and clothes.

“It’s a relief off of me because if I did pay this, I wouldn’t be able to eat you know, no money,” said Alff. “They took every penny I had just to get me in there.”

Alff isn’t alone, according to Dawson in the months of August and September 1,000 people came to Turning Points for assistance each month. She said half of those coming in were new people to the organization.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
No injuries reported in Sarasota County helicopter crash
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program
Comes with everything you need to be Florida's most famous sheriff.
Wanna be Grady Judd for Halloween? Polk County’s sheriff has a costume idea for you
Fire
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

Latest News

Chalk festival happening this week in Sarasota.
Smaller version of popular chalk festival happening in Sarasota this week
Area in the Caribbean likely to develop by early next week
Tropical system likely to develop
No injuries reported in Sarasota County helicopter crash
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
More than 150 volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, partnered...
Volunteers help Englewood community clean up after Hurricane Ian