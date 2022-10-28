Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free.

The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs.

Fares will still be collected on the Sarasota County portion of the Route 99 service linking downtown Bradenton, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and downtown Sarasota.

Commissioner George Kruse suggested looking at free fares in September, saying fares cover only a small part of the $20 million Manatee County spends on transit -- especially after the costs associated with fare collection are calculated.

He also noted that the free fares are already working in Manatee County, with the Anna Maria Island Trolley.

“If we start treating transit like infrastructure instead of like a service, I think you’re going to start seeing a massive improvement in people’s lives,” Kruse said.

Adopted Sept. 27, all fixed route fares are free beginning Nov. 1. The Riding MCAT web page has the latest on routes and rules.

MCAT customer service is available at 941-749-7116.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.