Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It ain’t over till it’s over” the famous line from the baseball legend Yogi Berra holds true for baseball and hurricane season. We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the east central Caribbean. Conditions are becoming favorable for developing into a tropical depression or even a named storm by early next week. It is expected to move west into the west Caribbean and should stay to our south. The chance of developing into a named storm is high over the next 5 days.

Should stay to our south (WWSB)

We don’t expect it to develop into anything too strong as it will be moving into an area of some moderate wind shear and some drier air in the western Caribbean. Right now we are not anticipating it getting into the Gulf as high pressure should be over the southeast U.S. and this would block anything coming toward Florida. That being said it always bears watching whenever any storm is to our south in the west Caribbean. The other area of concern south of Bermuda has less of a chance for developing as it tracks over some cooler water and moves into a hostile environment as it track northward.

Our weather will be warm for the weekend with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s well inland. Heat indices will be in the low 90s away from the coast. The rain chance for inland areas is 20% and 10% near the coast late in the day. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and switch around to the NW late in the day near the coast.

Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s for most a little warmer well inland. The weather should be nice and warm for Halloween with lows around 70 and highs around 86 degrees.

Expect to see more of the same through Wednesday next week with only a 10% chance for a shower or two.

