Laundries ask judge to limit scope of depositions in Petito civil suit

Gabby Petito is questioned by Moab Police officers in August 2021 after a reported domestic...
Gabby Petito is questioned by Moab Police officers in August 2021 after a reported domestic violence incident involving her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her body was later found in Wyoming.(Source: Moab Police via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The parents of Brian Laundrie are asking a judge to limit what lawyers can ask them in upcoming depositions in the civil case brought by the parents of Gabby Petito, court records reveal.

In a motion filed Thursday, lawyers for Christopher and Roberta Laundrie argue that any questions be limited to a three-week window in 2021, between the time when Petito’s was killed and when her body was found in a national park in Wyoming.

The motion asks the court to prohibit the Petito family’s lawyers from probing into “irrelevant matters during their depositions in order to protect them from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden and expense.”

Gabby Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, are suing the Laundries, claiming the Laundries knew their daughter was dead and refused to tell them, causing pain and suffering, and mental anguish.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trek when Gabby disappeared. Brian returned to his parents’ home in North Port without Gabby. Her body was later found in Wyoming and her death was rules a homicide.

Brian eventually took his own life, leaving behind a letter confessing to killing Gabby.

A hearing to rule on the motion is scheduled in Sarasota County Court Nov. 22. The depositions are scheduled to take place Dec. 1.

