Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

GRAPHIC: Death row inmate who severed penis asks court to end restraints

Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.
Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.(Tennessee Department of Correction)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for a death row inmate in Tennessee who cut off his penis shortly after asking to be placed on suicide watch has filed a complaint against prison officials.

The motion filed Friday in Nashville’s Davidson County Chancery Court asks the judge to declare that the prison’s treatment of Henry Hodges violate his constitutional rights.

The complaint says that after Hodges severed his penis, he was hospitalized.

He returned to Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Oct. 21. Since then, he has been held naked in restraints on a thin mattress over a concrete slab.

The complaint asks the court to order prison officials to release Hodges from his restraints, provide him with clothing, and appoint an independent monitor of his mental and physical health treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported in Sarasota County helicopter crash
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
Comes with everything you need to be Florida's most famous sheriff.
Wanna be Grady Judd for Halloween? Polk County’s sheriff has a costume idea for you
Venice Municipal Government warns of illegal dumping
City of Venice warns of illegal dumping

Latest News

FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
"Great Balls of Fire" singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. (CNN, CNN Newsource)
Singer Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele...
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in Paul Pelosi attack, source says