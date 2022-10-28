Advertise With Us
Former Ohio school worker sentenced for role in January 6th Capitol attack

Christine Priola sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role in the U.S. Capitol attack.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former Cleveland schools worker was sentenced Friday for her role in the deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Priola appeared with her lawyer in Courtroom 9 of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC.

The 50-year-old is charged with interrupting a joint session of Congress by breaching the Capitol and eventually the Senate chambers. Lawmakers were meeting to certify the Electoral College vote and the 2020 presidential election results.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan gave Priola 15 months of prison time, a year of supervised release, and $2,000 in fines of restitution.

In seven videos, soon to be released to the public, Justice Department attorney Jolie Zimmerman showed Priola’s intent to stop a peaceful transfer of power.

It was the sign Priola was holding that makes her easily identifiable in the videos. Priola’s sign reads “the children cry out for justice” on one side. On the flip side it reads, “we the people take back our country.”

During most of the hearing, Priola sat looking down at her clasped hands until she was allowed to address the judge.

In her comments, Priola expressed remorse saying she was “horrified” by seeing herself in those videos and that’s she’s trying to take steps to redeem herself especially with her loved ones.

The judge is allowing Priola to voluntarily surrender herself. Her lawyer asked that she be allowed to serve her time at Alderson, an all-female prison in West Virginia.

The Gray Washington News Bureau did speak to Priola’s lawyer after the sentencing. He declined an interview sharing he was concerned since Priola has previously received death threats.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

