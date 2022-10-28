Advertise With Us
First Venice High School football game 1 month after Hurricane Ian

High school football is back in Venice one month after Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time since Hurricane Ian crossed over Southwest Florida and the Suncoast, the Venice High School Indians will host a varsity home football game.

First reported here on ABC7 last week Venice High postponed its game vs Riverview. Venice High School’s Athletic Director told ABC7 that its stadium bleachers suffered wind damage. Affected were the stadium support beams, press box, iconic scoreboard, and signs around the stadium.

Today VHS will host IMG Academy who will make the ride down from Bradenton. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Our James Hill will join us live from Venice High School tonight at 7 and have a full report on ABC7 news tonight at 11.

