Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported in Sarasota County helicopter crash
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
Comes with everything you need to be Florida's most famous sheriff.
Wanna be Grady Judd for Halloween? Polk County’s sheriff has a costume idea for you
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives

Latest News

This July 22, 1997 photo shows Panel members reviewing the state constitution in Panama City,...
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in, spokesman says
The 2022 Veterans Day parade in Sarasota (will be held Friday, Nov. 11. (2021 file photo)
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut