Art Exhibition bridging ancient and new

Art Exhibition exhibit bridges the ancient and newer art.
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Art Exhibition Justified + Ancient is a must see showcase. Organizers say local Suncoast residents can stop by Mara Art Studio & Gallery to see the exhibition.

There are sixteen accomplished artists with contemporary pieces and sixteen ancient artifacts on display. The time period includes artifacts from 3000 B.C. through the nineteenth century.

The exhibition is another example of how and why the arts community in Sarasota’s Rosemary District is so important. The art world connects history to modern.

The event is presented by Halo Arts project and runs Nov.1 through 7.

