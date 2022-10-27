Watch: Hiker rescued after getting lost in Little Manatee River State Park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies helped rescue a man lost in Little Manatee River State Park on Wednesday.

At about 2:30 p.m., a hiker called 911 to say he was lost and dehydrated.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and a sheriff’s office helicopter were able to find the man deep in some brush off the trail, unable to walk out on his own.

The helicopter team was able to rescue him using a hoist. The hiker was treated for dehydration.

