Volunteers help Englewood community clean up after Hurricane Ian

More than 150 volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, partnered...
More than 150 volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, partnered with dozens of volunteers from Team Rubicon to remove debris and cleanup the community. The Team Depot volunteers traveled from as far as Tallahassee to take part in the project.(Courtesy of Home Depot)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 150 volunteers came to the Village of Holiday Lake in Englewood Thursday to help the community clean up after Hurricane Ian.

The mobile home park that is home to 500 residents was extensively damaged in the storm. The community spaces in the neighborhood were covered in debris, including siding, doors, windows, furniture, trash and more.

The volunteers, some coming from as far as Tallahassee, were organized by Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, along with dozens of other volunteers from Team Rubicon to remove debris and cleanup the community.

