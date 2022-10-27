Advertise With Us
Venice Theatre announces campaign to repair theatre after Ian damage

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Theatre has announced that its board will match all gifts to the theatre to repair damage sustained during Hurricane Ian.

The board will match all gifts up to $500,000 through Dec. 31, 2022 in an effort to jumpstart the campaign to rebuild. The theatre’s main building’s roof was torn off in the storm and there was damage to the walls. The theatre is continuing on with its productions as it works to rebuild.

The first phase of the cleanup is expected to be $600,000 and that total does not include cleaning the theatre itself.

The total cost of the project is yet to be determined, but it is likely to be several millions of dollars - after insurance reimbursement.  Rebuilding work cannot begin until the vertical girders have been deemed safe. The total cleaning charge is likely to approach $1,500,000.

The theatre has details on how to donate on their website. There is an option for a monthly donation.

