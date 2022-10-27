Tropical system likely to develop

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see nice warm weather over the next several days as high pressure moves in behind a weak cold front. This front is now stationary over central Florida and will fade away on Friday. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is only a 20% chance for a few late day showers on Friday.

For the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s at the beaches and mid 80s inland away from the water. There is no chance for rain so get out and enjoy this beautiful weather.

Halloween trick or treat forecast looks good for the kids. No rain expected through Monday evening with temperatures at sunset (6:48 p.m.) and temperatures starting out at 79 degrees at 6 p.m. and cooling down to 74 degrees by 9 p.m. Expect to see temperatures stay near average through the work week next week with no cold fronts on the way. The average high for this time of year is 85 degrees and lows typically in the mid 60s.

In the tropics we are watching 2 areas for potential development. One is located east of the Bahamas and will move to the north away from Florida. The other area of concern is located in the eastern Caribbean. There is a trough of low pressure there and models are starting to show a closed low pressure developing and moving to the west. Long range models continue to show it staying in the Caribbean and then getting sheared apart late next week.

Nothing to worry about here in Florida at this time, but it does bear watching through next week.

