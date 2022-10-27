Sarasota Police, DEA to partner for ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, and Drug-Free Sarasota for the DEA National Take Back Day.

The event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for the DEA National Take Back Day. The event will allow the community to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

While the drop-box in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department is available year-round, residents are encouraged to bring expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to two drop-off locations for part of the National Take Back Day on October 29.:

Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota,

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th Street, Sarasota. *** This is a drive-thru location that will be accepting sharps as well as liquids. ***

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Proper disposal of unused drugs can saves lives and protect the environment. Prescription drugs unused and flushed can contaminate water supplies.

Drop-off sites can collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Only specific sites can accept liquids, needles, or sharps. The DEA National Take Back Day is free and anonymous, with no questions.

During the last National Take-Back Day in April 2022, the DEA collected 360 tons (721,093 lbs.) of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications nationwide. Clearing out unused medicine is essential, with studies indicating many abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including home medicine cabinets.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

