No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County

(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park.

The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.

The FAA will lead an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.

