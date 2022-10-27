No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park.
The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
The FAA will lead an investigation into the incident.
This is a developing story.
