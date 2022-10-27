Manatee County to host community conversation in Myakka City

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials will be in Myakka City Nov. 3 to talk to residents about storm recovery, flood mitigation and safe water, it was announced Thursday.

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes and District One Commissioner James Satcher will be hosting the Community Conversation from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road.

The informal meeting will feature information stations and participation from various government entities, including the Department of Health, Manatee County Community & Veterans Services, Utilities, Public Safety and Development Services staff.

Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will also will be on hand.

“It’s a chance to speak about the needs of this community,” said Satcher. “And to discuss how Manatee County government can help meet those needs.”

In the days after the storm’s passage, rescue crews went house-to-house to assess resident safety and gauge their immediate needs. A county-initiated distribution center—with everything from water, ice and tarps to sunscreen and insect repellant—was established.

More recently, the county coordinated continuing private well testing by and through DOH-Manatee for residents who may have had their wells contaminated with flood waters. Additional bottled water distributions—as well as free bleach and instructions for well disinfection—have been established. Those distributions are still ongoing, along with on-site shower and laundry facilities at the Myakka City Community Center, and will continue until the local drinking water supply is sustainable.

“We want to do what’s right, right now, for the residents,” said Hopes. “And we want to continue the conversation.”

For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

