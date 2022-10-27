Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program
Fire
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
Police investigate a traffic incident Oct. 24 in which a woman was killed.
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed

Latest News

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy prepares to be lowered from a helicopter to rescue a...
Watch: Hiker rescued after getting lost in Little Manatee River State Park
The lost hiker called 911
Hiker rescued after getting lost in Little Manatee River State Park
FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies