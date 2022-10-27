Cold front will continue to bring a rain chance to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will continue to sink south and eventually stall south of the Suncoast later today. With the slow movement the impact of the front, even if small, will linger over the Suncoast.

A slight instability in our atmosphere will result from the front and produce rain chances throughout the midmorning and afternoon. The rain chance will have a maximum of only 20%. Cloud cover will be slightly greater than we have seen this week, helping to keep temperatures in the low 80s. The air will remain somewhat humid with widely spaced showers and minimal rainfall totals.

With the front to our south, some dry air will slowly filter in and lead to a slightly crisper morning on Friday and eliminate our rain chances. Sunshine will return and temperatures will warm quickly. The stalled front to the south will begin to lift north as a warm front and temperatures will rise.

On Sunday another cold front will approach and bring another small rain chance. This front will move through on Monday morning, in time to clear the skies and perhaps even bring slightly drier air to the area for trick or treat time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.