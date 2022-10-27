City of Venice warns of illegal dumping

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - As cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the City of Venice is reporting that it will be keeping a close eye out for illegal dumping.

Disposing of waste in unpermitted areas is illegal. Illegally dumped waste is primarily materials dumped to avoid disposal fees or the time and effort required for proper disposal.

During the current state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian, City of Venice residents living along public roads are allowed to place storm-related vegetative, construction and demolition debris directly in front of their homes for collection by the City’s debris contractor. Commercial contractors are not allowed to dump construction and demolition debris in the right-of-way.

Commercial tree services are not allowed to dump vegetative debris in the right-of-way. Any commercial agency must dispose of debris at the Central Sarasota County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, or at a permitted facility.

To report illegal dumping, call 941-486-2444. Additionally, it is the responsibility of condominiums and business owners to contact their insurance companies regarding coverage for disposal of their debris. Condominiums and businesses are not permitted to place debris in the right-of-way.

