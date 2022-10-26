Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Wanna be Grady Judd for Hallioween? Polk County’s Sheriff has a costume idea for you.

Comes with everything you need to be Florida's most famous sheriff.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has an idea for a Halloween Costume.

Capitalizing on Sheriff Grady Judd’s popularity, the department made a post on Facebook, showing a mock up Grady Judd costume.

The outfit includes everything Judd is known for including a uniform, camera, microphone, a 7-up, a Moon Pie and a Polk County “dictionary.”

“Not sure how they fit all of that in one of those bags, but we’re pretty sure that if you took it out of the bag to try it on you would never get everything back into the bag,” reads the post.

There is zero doubt that anyone donning this get up at a costume party would win any Halloween costume contest.

