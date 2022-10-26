Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

School District of Manatee County says ‘Stuff the Bus’ event sets record

Stuff the Bus event. COURTESY: Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee
Stuff the Bus event. COURTESY: Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee(Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools issued a thank you to the community after another successful Stuff the Bus event.

The event had a record-breaking 143,000 pounds of food collected for The Food Bank of Manatee-Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

“Thanks to all who donated and volunteered for the event last Sunday, including our transportation staff, students and district employees,” reads a post from school’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
Crash in Manatee County
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
Police investigate a traffic incident Oct. 24 in which a woman was killed.
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed
WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Englewood water customers in Alameda Isles to experience shut-off Thursday
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Manatee County
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Fort Myers Beach Oct. 16.
New housing program will help those displaced by hurricane
Hurricane Ian possibly sparked red tide at some Sarasota County beaches.
Red tide advisory lifted for south Sarasota County beaches