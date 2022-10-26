School District of Manatee County says ‘Stuff the Bus’ event sets record

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools issued a thank you to the community after another successful Stuff the Bus event.

The event had a record-breaking 143,000 pounds of food collected for The Food Bank of Manatee-Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

“Thanks to all who donated and volunteered for the event last Sunday, including our transportation staff, students and district employees,” reads a post from school’s Facebook page.

