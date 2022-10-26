Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5000 home development in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road, east of I-75.

“It’s going to change the whole complexion of the community, the way that we look at things, how we approach things, the value of open space,” said Becky Ayech, President of Miakka Community Club.

There is a strong push from many residents to try and stop this from happening. On Tuesday, Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approving it by a vote of 5 to 0. Residents say commissioners did not listen to the people and the experts.

“Disappointed is a very polite way to say how I feel about what they did,” said Ayech. “Unconscionable is a more correct way of how I feel with what they did.”

Work on part of the project is already underway on Fruitville Road. SMR Communities, the development group behind this project says the next step is to select builders. The individual builders will then have to go to the county for rezoning. That process is expected to happen as early as the beginning of next year. Supporters of development and this project say there is a need for this housing.

“I think that’s going to be good for the future, I think the road system needs to grow with them and be planned out,” said Bill Baker, a Sarasota resident.

Opponents say they will keep fighting this, because they say there’s still hope they can keep the country, country.

“After 42 years, I’m not ready to give up,” said Ayech.

