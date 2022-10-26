Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Red tide advisory lifted for south Sarasota County beaches

Hurricane Ian possibly sparked red tide at some Sarasota County beaches.
Hurricane Ian possibly sparked red tide at some Sarasota County beaches.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The red tide advisory that has been in place at beaches in south Sarasota county have been lifted, teh county health department said Wednesday.

The advisories in effect at Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, and Caspersen Beach since Oct. 19 have been lifted.

The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches at this time with the exception of North Jetty, due to a temporary road closure associated with hurricane Ian clean-up. The signs will be changed as soon as possible once the area is accessible.

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Wednesday that showed zero cells for red tide were present.

There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time.

Red tide can cause some people to have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. This can cause severe symptoms among individuals with respiratory issues like asthma.

Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. It’s best to avoid the beach or go indoor if issues present themselves.

Results for Sarasota County beaches will be posted today at www.ourgulfenvironment.net.

FWC red tide status updates are posted on the FWC website at https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/

Mote Marine’s Beach Conditions report is updated twice daily beaches with lifeguards at https://visitbeaches.org/.

