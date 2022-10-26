Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Manatee County

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A new dedicated Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Manatee County for those who need a safe space after Hurricane Ian.

The new recovery center has opened at the John Marble Park, at 3675 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton.

Manatee County Emergency Management staff has been working with representatives of the Florida Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to establish this site which will remain open and available to residents, seven days a week, for the next month. This is a one-stop location, designed to help citizens answer questions on disaster recovery, help clarify any written or electronic correspondence and provide information on Housing Assistance and Rental Resources.

DRCs also provide referrals to agencies that may provide further assistance and status of application(s) being processed by FEMA or other agencies.

