Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West.

According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid.

Firefighters encountered high heat and low visibility conditions. They quickly determined the fire was started by cooking oil.

None of the home’s occupants were hurt but they have been displaced. Damages to the home are estimated to be around $100,000.

