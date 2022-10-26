Goodwill Manasota celebrates veterans with resource fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Veterans on the Suncoast can learn more about resources available in the community during the Goodwill Manasota Veterans Resource Fair Nov. 4.

The fair takes place at the Veterans Services office, 8940 Lockwood Ridge Rd., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Patterson Foundation will have a team of “digital navigators” on-site to help people who may be eligible apply for free or discounted internet and broadband services. Guests can also receive assistance with new device setup and use, device and internet security, virtual meeting programs such as Facetime and Zoom, and social media platforms such as Facebook through a partnership with Sarasota County.

The Sarasota Technology Users Group, which offers free or low-cost devices (laptops, tablets and/or cell phones), will be on hand to assist participants.

Other services on-hand will include:

Acupuncture Anywhere: Acupuncture services

The Everglades University: College-level education and GI Bill information

Goodwill Manasota: Case management, career services, networking opportunities, information and referral services, and emergency assistance

Manatee Technical College: Technical education and GI Bill information

SRQ Vets: Connections to community resources and VA claim information

To learn more about Goodwill Manasota’s American Veterans and Their Families Program, contact Todd Hughes, Veterans Services program manager, at 941-355-2721, ext. 454 or todd.hughes@gimi.org, or visit experiencegoodwill.org/veteransservices.

