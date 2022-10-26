Englewood water customers in Alameda Isles to experience shut-off Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Englewood Water District announced that it will shut down water service for several hours beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Alameda Isles.

This shut down is necessary to make repairs to a 6″ watermain that was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices have been delivered to all residents of Alameda Isles.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient or as an alternative, bottled water may be used. This Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. If you have any questions, you may contact the Englewood Water District office at 941-474-3217.

