Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed.

If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County Administration Building in downtown Bradenton, official said.

“That’s a lot of debris … fast,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “Collection crews have done a terrific job.”

Projects must be completed within established time frames to be fully eligible for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To that end, residents are being asked to have their debris at the curb or right of way adjacent to their property for collection by Nov. 9.

Residents in the Myakka City area will have until Nov. 16 to set their debris for collection.

After the deadline, any debris will need to be properly prepared as yard waste for it to be picked up by the garbage haulers on Wednesdays.

For additional information, please visit mymanatee.org/debris.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.