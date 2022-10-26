Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

Manatee County debris cleanup moving along
Manatee County debris cleanup moving along
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed.

If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County Administration Building in downtown Bradenton, official said.

“That’s a lot of debris … fast,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “Collection crews have done a terrific job.”

Projects must be completed within established time frames to be fully eligible for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To that end, residents are being asked to have their debris at the curb or right of way adjacent to their property for collection by Nov. 9.

Residents in the Myakka City area will have until Nov. 16 to set their debris for collection.

After the deadline, any debris will need to be properly prepared as yard waste for it to be picked up by the garbage haulers on Wednesdays.

For additional information, please visit mymanatee.org/debris.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
Crash in Manatee County
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Police investigate a traffic incident Oct. 24 in which a woman was killed.
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

Latest News

Comes with everything you need to be Florida's most famous sheriff.
Wanna be Grady Judd for Hallioween? Polk County’s Sheriff has a costume idea for you.
Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoast
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling
Fire
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton