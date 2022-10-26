Cold front to move through late Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system moving through the TN Valley will swing a cold front our way late Wednesday. This front is a weak one and won’t drop temperatures all that much once it pushes through. We will see a slight chance for a few showers late in the day and through the early morning on Thursday. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a high around 83 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the SW at 10-15 mph prior to the arrival of this weak cold front.

Thursday skies will clear and we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s with winds out of the NE at 10 mph.

Friday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday looks to nice as well with generally sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see a slight increase in cloudiness with only a slight chance for a few showers as a weak cold front moves through. Sunday morning we will see some clouds and then clearing throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Halloween look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Should be nice weather for the trick or treaters for Halloween night.

In the tropics we are watching three areas. One just east of the Bahamas has a 30% chance of developing, but if it were to develop it would more than likely move off to the north away from Florida.

There is another area in the eastern Caribbean that will be important to watch this weekend as some of the models are indicating that we will see a chance for a tropical cyclone developing over the weekend. Too early to tell if this will happen but it is something we should keep a close eye on.

