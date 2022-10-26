Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Cold front to move through late Wednesday

Watching the tropics for next storm
One that may be of concern is the one that could develop in the Caribbean this weekend
One that may be of concern is the one that could develop in the Caribbean this weekend(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system moving through the TN Valley will swing a cold front our way late Wednesday. This front is a weak one and won’t drop temperatures all that much once it pushes through. We will see a slight chance for a few showers late in the day and through the early morning on Thursday. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a high around 83 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the SW at 10-15 mph prior to the arrival of this weak cold front.

Thursday skies will clear and we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s with winds out of the NE at 10 mph.

Friday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday looks to nice as well with generally sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday night we will see a slight increase in cloudiness with only a slight chance for a few showers as a weak cold front moves through. Sunday morning we will see some clouds and then clearing throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Cold front moves through late Wednesday
Cold front moves through late Wednesday(WWSB)

Halloween look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Should be nice weather for the trick or treaters for Halloween night.

In the tropics we are watching three areas. One just east of the Bahamas has a 30% chance of developing, but if it were to develop it would more than likely move off to the north away from Florida.

There is another area in the eastern Caribbean that will be important to watch this weekend as some of the models are indicating that we will see a chance for a tropical cyclone developing over the weekend. Too early to tell if this will happen but it is something we should keep a close eye on.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Only a slight chance for a few showers
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather forecast Tuesday 10/25/2022

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Leotis Lester
Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
Crash in Manatee County
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

Latest News

Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
Facing threats, LGBTQ center cancels ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’
Rainbow Fentanyl
AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy
FEMA
Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal
City of Sarasota to host Teen Tennis Night event