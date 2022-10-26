A cold front is approaching from the west

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high-pressure area of sinking, dry air which has been sitting over the Suncoast, is on the move and setting up the atmosphere for some possible late day showers.

The high will drift east today and twist our winds to blow out of the southwest, off the Gulf waters. This will help to moisten our atmosphere and make it less stable. Moist air does this because “wet” air is actually lighter than “dry” air for a given space and so wants to “rise to the top.”

These packages of rising wet air cool off aloft, condense out the water, and produce rain. Such will be the case, in a very limited way, later today and into the evening hours. We will not see a lot of rain because the air has just not had time enough to become all that moist, but rather, just enough to make it finally rain some.

Expect the showers to start in the late afternoon or early evening and pop-up here and there into the night as the front slows and stalls to our south.

The high has been forced to move to make way for an approaching cold front. This front will be very weak because the upper air energy producing the surface cold front is moving quickly away from Florida and off into the Great Lakes. Never the less, The front will server to twist our winds once again to the north and, for a few days anyway, bring in some slightly less humid and slightly cooler air.

We will get another chance for rain on Sunday when the next front comes through. It should move south of us just in time to once again bring in some small amount of dry air. Just in time for Halloween.

