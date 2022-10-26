City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected.

Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.

Storm-related residential construction and demolition (C & D) debris collection will begin Monday, Oct. 31. Residential fencing is included in C & D materials.

“Residential fencing is considered construction and demolition materials not vegetative” said Public Works Director Doug Jeffcoat. “Many fences were impacted by the storm. Now is the time to place fencing and other residential C & D debris at your curb for pickup starting Monday.”

The C& D collection crew will make one pass.

Residents with storm-related household items, including appliances, furniture and electronics, should contact the Solid Waste Division to schedule a bulk waste pickup: 941-263-6170.

Residents are advised to follow these storm debris guidelines:

Separate storm debris into distinct piles:

Vegetative

Vegetative: bagged or containerized

Construction and demolition materials (including fencing)

Household items such as appliances, furniture and electronics

Place debris at least five feet from mailboxes, water meters, street signs, light poles, fire hydrants or ornamental structures. This will provide adequate room for machinery to pick up the debris.

Do not place debris in the street or on top of storm drains.

Do not mix household waste, bulk waste or recyclables with storm debris.

Do not mingle fresh, green vegetation with storm debris. Recent vegetative material should be properly prepared in a container or bag and placed curbside for yard waste pickup.

