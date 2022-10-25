Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoat

(KY3)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for so much needed fun.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce its Third Annual Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, October 29, at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters.

The event was created in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. The event was held again in 2021 and is being held for the third year in a row following its overwhelming success.

The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from personnel on where to go. Because this is a drive-thru event, there will be no on-site parking, and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.

No tricks, just treats! Enjoy Halloween favorites for the entire family! Dress in your spookiest, silliest, star-studded costumes for an evening of trick-or-treating along a candy trail of not-too-spooky themed booths decorated by community organizations and our partners.Children will also enjoy an area for interactive play, storytelling and live music, and “Hotel Transylvania” will play on our large video screen. The event is FREE, but parking on Regatta Island is $5 per vehicle.

City of Venice Halloween Parade:

MANATEE COUNTY:

Manatee County CrimeStoppers Safe Kids Halloween

Rowlett Academy Trunk or Treat Celebration

Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this Friday at the Elementary Campus in Bradenton.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Charlotte County Cops & Goblins

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Leotis Lester
Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land

Latest News

Police investigate a traffic incident Oct. 24 in which a woman was killed.
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed
K-9 Loki is recovering after being slashed by a car theft suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki
A man held police at bay for four hours early Tuesday after a domestic dispute, police say.
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute