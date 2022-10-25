Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for some much needed fun.

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce its Third Annual Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, October 29, at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters.

The event was created in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. The event was held again in 2021 and is being held for the third year in a row following its overwhelming success.

The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from personnel on where to go. Because this is a drive-thru event, there will be no on-site parking, and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Nathan Benderson Park’s Trick or Treat on the Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.

No tricks, just treats! Enjoy Halloween favorites for the entire family! Dress in your spookiest, silliest, star-studded costumes for an evening of trick-or-treating along a candy trail of not-too-spooky themed booths decorated by community organizations and our partners.Children will also enjoy an area for interactive play, storytelling and live music, and “Hotel Transylvania” will play on our large video screen. The event is FREE, but parking on Regatta Island is $5 per vehicle.

City of Venice Halloween Parade:

North Port Trick of Treat

North Port’s annual Trick or Treat at City Center will be this Friday, Oct. 28. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. with a special sensory friendly hour for those who need it from 4-5 p.m. Admission, parking, and our shuttle service is free. To help give back to our neighbors and community members impacted by Hurricane Ian, we will be hosting a ‘Cans for Candy’ non-perishable food drive. Attendees who are able are asked to bring a canned good with them to donate, which will be donated to local food pantries. More information is available at NorthPortFL.gov/TrickOrTreat.

MANATEE COUNTY:

Manatee County CrimeStoppers Safe Kids Halloween

Rowlett Academy Trunk or Treat Celebration

Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this Friday at the Elementary Campus in Bradenton.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Charlotte County Cops & Goblins

