SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police rescued a toddler after a four-hour standoff with a man after he crashed his truck on busy highway early Tuesday.

At 11:39 p.m. Monday, police say Matthew Perkins, 32, was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on Norfolk Street North. He took a 3-year-old boy and fled in a pick-up truck.

Officers were able to locate him on Gandy Boulevard, when Perkins crashed the truck, becoming lodged under the I-275 overpass.

A SWAT team responded and deployed a robotic dog to attempt to make contact with Perkins, police said.

For four hours, Perkins refused to negotiate with police.

At about 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, police say there was heightened concern for the child, and the SWAT team moved in. They arrested Perkins and rescued the child, with no one being injured, authorities said.

Perkins faces several charges including false imprisonment, aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.

