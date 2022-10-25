Advertise With Us
Seasonably warm weather with only one chance for rain this week

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect another warm afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-80s. It will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday as winds turn progressively more westward.

The Gulf water is cooler these days, and a west breeze will keep the afternoon slightly milder than yesterday’s southeast winds were able to achieve. We will, however pay for the few cooler degrees with higher humidity, drawn in by the fetch of wind over the Gulf waters.

As moisture increases, a cold front will approach tomorrow afternoon. The front will act as the kicker to possibly ignite a few showers, in what is still, dry air over the Suncoast. It is unlikely that the shower will amount to much in terms of rainfall totals, but it will be the only chance for rain this week.

Once the front is past the wind will once again shift north and another shot of drier air will move in and keep us in lower humidity air for several more days.

At this time, it appears that the timing of the next front, coming our way on Sunday, will be such that Halloween will be sunny and dry. It may even be lower in humidity. Stay tuned.

