Repair costs at Myakka City animal sanctuary tripled by Hurricane Ian damage

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside the walls of Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary, 120 animals both large and small, are kept under careful care by rescuers. The trouble is, those walls are falling apart after Hurricane Ian swept through Myakka City.

Lisa and Dave Burns, the sanctuary’s owners, say the six-acre property is still in disrepair weeks after the powerful winds died down. All along the property, fences are torn down with patchy temporary fences holding the perimeter in place for now.

“I mean, it was a bit of a shell shock because everything’s down, trees are down,” Lisa Burns said, recounting her survey of the facility the morning after the hurricane.

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

Months before Ian appeared onto Suncoast radars, Farmhouse was already dealing with costly repairs. Owners have been doing what they can to raise $20,000 for fencing work needed around the property in order to keep the animals safe and secure.

Now, those expenses have tripled.

Adding up the previous needs along with the new damage from the hurricane puts the repair price tag at $60,000, a mind-boggling number for the nonprofit.

Farmhouse takes care of a variety of animals, from kangaroos and horses to tortoises and ducks. All of the animals were surrendered to the sanctuary because they had suffered from abuse and neglect or because prior owners could no longer care for them.

Weeks after the storm, the animals are getting by, with none of them getting hurt or lost the night of the storm.

However, their home is far less comfortable than it was before. Half of the facilities property is closed off with extensive damage to the outer fences and massive trees downed all around the property.

Repairs must be made quickly not just to keep the animals in, but to keep others out.

“This is where most of the bobcats and the other animals are jumping the fence now,” Dave Burns said, pointing out the crumbling fences in the back of the facility. “So, the only thing we have left is the four-foot fence, which is not actually protecting them. They’re still going to jump it anyway.”

Thankfully, a slew of volunteers have been stepping up to clear away debris in the weeks following Ian. However, there’s still an overwhelming amount of work left to be done and the owners are dedicating 10-hour days to trying to clean up the mess.

It’s a headache, no two ways about it, but Lisa and Dave say they’re committed to getting it done for the sake of all the animals here who came to this sanctuary in need of love.

“They’re here because they didn’t have good lives and we made a promise to keep them safe, and that’s very important to us,” Lisa said.

It’s expensive and tiring, but the Burns’ say it’s worth it to keep that promise.

If you would like to help Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary rebuild, you can donate to its fundraiser by clicking here.

