Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect.

Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches.

Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the parking lot of the Walmart on State Road 64. When the driver saw deputies, he intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle with the stolen car, drove over a shopping cart corral and fled.

A sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the fleeing vehicle in the 3600 block of U.S. 301 running off the road and crashing into a fence.

Darlington climbed out of the vehicle and broke into an unoccupied house in the 3600 block of 27th Street East. Deputies surrounded the house but Darlington refused to surrender to deputies. When deputies entered the house, they found Darlington armed with two large knives in the master bedroom.

As the K-9 unit approached, Darlington swung the blades at K-9 Loki, cutting him on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly apprehended.

Loki was taken to the vet for immediate treatment and officials say he is doing well.

“We’re happy to share K9 Loki is doing well and enjoying some new treats thanks to the Heroes Self Defense Foundation that sent this care basket. Loki had 12 stitches removed yesterday after he was cut by a suspect with a knife on Oct. 14. He appreciates all the well wishes!” reads a post on Twitter.

We wish Loki a speedy recovery.

