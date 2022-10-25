Advertise With Us
Manatee County ends its Red Light program

(none)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program.

The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. 

Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped.

Despite the program ending, that does not affect other red-light violations issued by law enforcement.

Uniform Traffic Citations issued by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are still in effect and can be paid at the county courthouse. Anyone who receives a Notice of Violation in the mail and has any questions can call Manatee County Code Enforcement at 941-748-2071. 

