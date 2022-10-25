Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed

Police investigate a traffic incident Oct. 24 in which a woman was killed.
Police investigate a traffic incident Oct. 24 in which a woman was killed.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota.

Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.

Sarasota Police officers and detectives have reviewed video evidence. The video shows the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Sarasota, was struck by a vehicle. Following the crash, the woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she passed away Monday afternoon due to injuries sustained. Based on video and physical evidence, no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Leotis Lester
Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoat
K-9 Loki is recovering after being slashed by a car theft suspect.
Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki
A man held police at bay for four hours early Tuesday after a domestic dispute, police say.
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute