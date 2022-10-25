Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota.

Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.

Sarasota Police officers and detectives have reviewed video evidence. The video shows the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Sarasota, was struck by a vehicle. Following the crash, the woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she passed away Monday afternoon due to injuries sustained. Based on video and physical evidence, no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

