Crisis Cleanup organization extends deadline for victims of Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is urging residents who need assistance cleaning debris from Ian.

The organization Crisis Cleanup, who so far had worked over 8,100 Hurricane Ian-related cases so far, has extended their application deadline.

Individuals needing assistance with debris, drywall, flooring, furniture removal, tree cutting or mold mitigation can call 800-451-1954, until November 4.

Learn more here.

