Crisis Cleanup organization extends deadline for victims of Ian

Crisis Cleanup
Crisis Cleanup(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is urging residents who need assistance cleaning debris from Ian.

The organization Crisis Cleanup, who so far had worked over 8,100 Hurricane Ian-related cases so far, has extended their application deadline.

Individuals needing assistance with debris, drywall, flooring, furniture removal, tree cutting or mold mitigation can call 800-451-1954, until November 4.

Learn more here.

