Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

A cold front moves in Wednesday

Tropics getting active again
Area in the eastern Caribbean will be something to watch later this week
Area in the eastern Caribbean will be something to watch later this week(WWSBS)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This time of year cold fronts usually move through and bring a chill but this next one will not have much of a punch behind it. We will see beautiful weather on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and just a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to start the day and warm up into the low to mid 80s by mid afternoon. There is no chance for any significant rain on Tuesday.

Brings only a slight chance for a few showers
Brings only a slight chance for a few showers(WWSB)

Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies as a weak cold front begins to move in. The timing of this front will be later in the afternoon and through the early evening. The trough that is driving this front isn’t all that strong so don’t expect to see a big drop in temperatures behind it. We will see a slight chance for a few passing showers as the front moves through later in the day. That rain chance is only 30% north and 20% chance further south. Winds will pick up out of the WSW at 10-15 mph out ahead of the front. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies once again with a high of 85 which is normal for this time of year. Friday will be nice as well with fairly typical weather for late October with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Another weak cold front tries to slide through over the weekend but once again falls short of really bringing any significant changes to our weather. We should see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

There is a small chance for development in the Caribbean through early November
There is a small chance for development in the Caribbean through early November(WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to monitor 2 areas in the Atlantic. One near the Bahamas is going to mill around over the next couple of days. It only has a 30% chance for development over the next 5 days. Even if it does it should stay away from Florida. The other area of concern is over the Bahamas and looks to become a sub-tropical storm or depression over the next couple of days. Even if it were to develop it would move north or northeast away from Florida. The GFS forecast model has consistently been developing a storm in the eastern Caribbean over the last several runs. It is important to note that the EURO hasn’t showed anything at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Watching two areas in the tropics and another could be on the way later this week
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm Monday First Alert Weather forecast 10/24/2022

Most Read

gavel generic
Sarasota man sentenced to 23 years for money laundering
WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Englewood Businesses
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
sarasota bay park grand opening
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
Casey Fabianski works on a sandcastle outside of Myakka City Elementary.
Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles
People in East Manatee County struggling with clean water are being provided with some relief...
Myakka City residents provided with shower and laundry facilities
Agriculture Commissioner Fried releases preliminary damage assessment from Ian