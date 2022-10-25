Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
City of Sarasota to host Teen Tennis Night event

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Sarasota Police Department, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, and Payne Park Tennis Center to present “K.O.P.S. Teen Tennis Night.”

K.O.P.S. - Kids and Officers Promoting Solidarity - is a special program created to promote positive relationships between local youth and law enforcement.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is geared towards kids ages 10 – 15 and will offer a free and safe evening that will include tennis skill-building games, fun in the Court 13 game room, and demonstrations from the Sarasota Police Department.

All tennis skill levels are welcome. Food, refreshments, and supervision will be provided - all free of charge! Participants will also receive a free t-shirt.

The program is open to up to 50 kids and will be held at the Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, in downtown Sarasota.

Registration is required. Parents/guardians can register their children online at: https://kops-tennis.eventbrite.com/ or stop by the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (1845 John Rivers Street, Sarasota) Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free transportation from North Sarasota is available, leaving from the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. Drop off will be at 5:30 p.m. and pick up at 10:00 p.m. Participants needing transportation should select the “Transportation” ticket option at Registration.

For more information, please contact the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex by calling (941) 263-6562.

