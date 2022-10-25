Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

FEMA
FEMA(WYMT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads.

Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will reimburse costs of services. Officials say they are asking for patience as staff works through the approval process.

Residents can bring storm-related debris to a one of our two mini-transfer facilities or debris drop-off locations.

The temporary drop-off locations for storm debris are:

  • Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road
  • 7000 Florida St., east of Punta Gorda

The mini-transfer facilities are:

  • 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte
  • 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood

