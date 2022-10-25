AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween.

Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.

With Halloween around the corner, Attorney General Moody held a news conference today in Tampa to spread the word about the danger rainbow fentanyl poses to kids and young adults.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Halloween can be scary, but nowhere near as scary as rainbow colored fentanyl that looks like candy and can be lethal in minute doses. Whether these drugs are being transported in candy boxes or mixed with other common drugs and sold to unsuspecting users, the threat posed to the safety of kids and young adults is very real. Just one pill laced with fentanyl can kill, so parents please talk to your children about the dangers posed by this extremely lethal drug.”

Always check your children’s candy.

