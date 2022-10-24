Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

The woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her dog out in the morning. (KOMO via CNN)
By KOMO Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (KOMO) - A Washington state woman was injured after she was attacked by a black bear in her driveway when she let her dog out in the morning.

Chris Busching, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, says the woman was attacked by a black bear Saturday morning outside her home in Leavenworth. The victim’s identity has not been released.

“She let her dog out, walked out the front door. Didn’t hear anything, see anything, and all of a sudden, the bear was on her,” Busching said.

Busching was among the officials who responded when called about the attack.

“She was able to fight the bear off. She got into her car and drove to the hospital. She didn’t do anything to provoke this,” he said.

Officials say the victim went to the nearby hospital in town before being sent to another hospital. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

“I talked to her. I met her at the hospital, as well, before I went to the scene – and good spirits,” Busching said.

Authorities say the attack came from a female bear with cubs. The adult bear was found about 1,000 yards from the scene. It was lethally removed, and the cubs were sent to a rehabilitation facility.

The incident happened near a busy tourist area.

“It’s pretty common to see bears in Leavenworth. We try to educate the public as best we can, making sure that they don’t try to approach the bears in any manner. These are not furry little teddy bears. These are wild animals, and that can potentially be dangerous,” Busching said.

Fish and Wildlife is leading the investigation into the attack.

Copyright 2022 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

