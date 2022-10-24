Weather remains quiet as humidity steadily increases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather in the short term. Stable conditions bring continuing sunny weather with only a few scattered clouds for the next few days.

Surface winds out of the northeast will continue to slowly transport moisture from the Atlantic and a slow rise in surface humidity should continue. However, the air mass as a whole is dry, particularly aloft, and rainfall is not expected into Wednesday.

It is possible that high pressure, wedged between a front advancing from the west and a front parked in the Atlantic, will produce enough clear skies and light winds that some patch fog could form by dawn in the next day or two. But it would not be widespread or thick and mostly located just to our north.

By midweek, a cold front will approach and force the high over us to move to our east. This will shift winds to a more easterly to southeasterly direction, perhaps even becoming more westerly by Wednesday. This will lower temperatures slightly and increase humidity making the mid-week feel more humid. Still, as the front advances the air will still be too dry to support much in the way of rainfall.

The front will stall to the south on Friday and return north as a warm front on Saturday. This may bring a slightly better rain chance at that point.

